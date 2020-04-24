The fight against coronavirus has revealed some heroes in our society who have, for the longest time, gotten so little credit despite their enormous role in society. Top among them are the medics who are currently putting their lives on the line to save Kenyan lives from the jaws of the coronavirus.

The doctors, the nurses, the paramedics, and all other medical professionals must be commended for the exceptional job they are doing. It is because of them that Kenya has recorded 89 recoveries with more recoveries expected from those who are being treated for coronavirus.

Kenyans from all walks of lives have come out strongly to show solidarity with medics during these hard times. The Kenya Editors Guild has introduced a campaign where Kenyans are urged to pause at mid-day as a show of celebration medics who are the frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus. The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) this week flew a chopper in Nairobi CBD with a message of celebration to all Kenyan medics for their invaluable service during these extraordinary times.

Thousands of Kenyans are and should continue, showing support to medics by constantly checking on them and their families while they are out in the field fighting this disease. However, one entity has not been as supportive of the medics as it ought to – the Government of Kenya. It is utterly disappointing that there are nurses who are worrying about delayed salaries at this time when all their energies should be focused on saving Kenyans From this pervasive pandemic.

In numerous public hospitals, it is a national shame that medics are struggling to get access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) – the only armour they need while confronting the enemy. Government officials must move with speed to resolve these bottlenecks and even consider extra allowances to boost the morale of our medics. Another cadre of workers that works along with medics and which should be in our thoughts and prayers are cleaners and security guards.

Heroes, Battling at the Frontline

Cleaners and security guards have traditionally been neglected and despised in societies around the world. Yet in the apocalyptic times, they are putting their lives on the line for our safety. How disappointing that most of these workers in Kenya are going to work without guarantees of medical aid! We salute you workers and cleaners and we call upon all employers to ensure the basic safety conditions are observed as you work with medics to fight the coronavirus.

Leaders taking charge

Kenyans have also identified leaders who have stepped up during this fight against Covid-19. Netizens have been given updates by governors who are working round the clock to help their counties. The effort by Governor Hassan Joho has caught the attention of Kenyans and an award-winning author who ended up writing a book about him.

In his book titled Hassan Joho Leading from the Front, Suleiman Ndoro says most of his book style talks about people and situations. “In this case, I have been following keenly on how Governor Joho reacted to ensure the health of his people is not on the line, that is why I ended up doing a book about him,” said Mr Ndoro.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has also been vocal on the state of Covid-19 and at one point challenged Kenyans of means to help come up with a vaccine for the virus. Mutua also called out the Salaries and Remuneration Commission for lamenting when he wanted healthcare workers on the front line of coronavirus to be paid more. The governor turned Machakos stadium into a mass isolation and testing centre which could also help neighbouring counties.

Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi)

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has been up and about sensitizing his county on the need for social distance during this pandemic. After complaining of people in quarantine escaping and others making way into the county which could potentially risk more lives, the Interior Ministry has banned movement into and out of Mandera.

Finally, we have to acknowledge the job being done by the Ministry of Health (MoH) led by CS Mutahi Kagwe. He holds news conferences filled with facts and every day together with his team. He explains systems and challenges. MoH officials even model social distancing by having speakers stay apart from one another. As they lead the country through these times we have a duty to thank them for making us stay calm & challenging us all to do better.