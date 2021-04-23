Reality Check on Your Climb Up!

We are constantly torn between a world of disappointment and a world of dreams. However, we must live through the uncertainty with consistent drive because there is so much to gain. Now more than ever, we must position ourselves for the ‘‘luck is when preparation meets opportunity’’ parade by embracing Tiffany Haddish’s ‘She Ready’ slogan which uniquely depicts the kind of attitude we must have – always be ready.

Ponder on your God-given gift, talent, passion or skill – there is where you start. Identify and put in the hard work. Also tune your mindset and surround yourself with people who positively advance your dreams and desires. People who know that there is so much to live for, so much to see – and that life is not about luck.

You know that faith without works is dead. Therefore, you must keep the faith and hard work by breathing life into the narrative ‘being ready’. Ready to embrace opportunities by sharpening your skills and talent required to lift you off to the dream land. Ready to shape the course of your life by being the captain of the ship who knows the direction you want to go. Ready to emancipate yourself from people, actions and mindset that daunt you from living the life designed by you and blessed by the Highest. Then ask God for as much grace and patience He can give you and leave the rest to Him.

By now, if you are an avid reader of my weekly articles, you should have identified my enthusiasm on being emancipated from what holds us back from achieving our desires and dreams. Kenya gained long-awaited independence from Britain, after nearly 80 years of British colonial rule. Imagine if Kenya was a person. If you are to take 80 years to attain change and development, chances are you will not be alive to benefit from it.

Dear reader, you cannot tell God who to bless and how to bless. What you can do is to be aware that success takes time and trusting the process and progress no matter how big or small, is what differentiates those whose dreams become validated and those who end up on the side lines cheering for others. So, get ready!

(The Author, Linda Okero, is a communications and development enthusiast who has been enhancing socio-economic transformation in Micro-Finance, Government, Business Acceleration and Advocacy space. She is the Coordinator of the UNCTAD Youth Action Hub – Kenya, a YALI Alumni and Associate Fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society.)

