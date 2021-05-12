The main lesson to learn from Kabi Wa Jesus' dramatic confession

The nagging question then beckons, how can character be measured? How will it impact the dreams of the youth who intend to govern and charter into the unexplored leadership deep sea?

Internet and Character

Well, we can always start at the most basic and relatable concept - social media.

How does your profile online reflect on your character? What type of posts do you put up? What kinds of comments do you leave there? Can they cost you future missions? Forgetting is one thing the internet lacks.

A few clicks on the keyboard will bring out everything that you have ever done online.

It is in the public domain that a certain appointee of the Kenya Tourism Board lost the position due to a simple post made years ago.

Despite her colorful CV, the opportunity was lost as a result of online debate on the suitability of the person who made a simple yet unfriendly comment on the job she was going to get.

Filter what you share

Closely connected to that is the Kabi Wa Jesus current confession. It is a noble move to admit making a mistake and the commitment to correct it.

The gravity of the matter is the fact that too much information is in the public domain; especially the loud, tearful denial of the matter.

The point here is, there is a huge risk in sharing too much about private life.

The internet will dissect you like a laboratory specimen and examine every part in detail. The fact that people follow the family, they will do the worst judgment, especially on the incest part.

That tag will never be left in the identification of the man. He will never get out of that no matter how much responsible and confessional he gets, it is irreversible damage.

How to reap from the internet

The best lesson any youth can gather here is to think twice before sharing anything online. Restraint should be inexorable.

Before clicking that send button and struggling to delete after a mess in the error of the screenshots, be certain of what you want to share.

The internet has no mistake; it is just a mere carrier, we are in charge as human beings over what we post.

There is no harm in filtering our content until we are sure that what we post will not be ghosts haunting us in the future. Caution application is a must for our clean sheet.

Wrapping up, the internet is a great resource that we should all embrace. The best options in branding are online.

There are great opportunities for youths to polish and be the leaders they aspire to be. The content shared is the main sieve of whether one thrives or dives.

Dear youthful aspirants work on your character and your content will shape our opinions about you. Take charge, change the world!

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted by Gichimu Njeri to Pulse Live Kenya for publication, it does not necessarily represent the position of the publisher.

Gichimu Njeri (pictured) is a bilingual wordsmith, poet and a seasoned educator who loves reading. He has a soft spot for matters youth and children which make them major characters in his works. "Jomo and the Wild Cats", "Whitened Black and Other Poems" and "Ari ya Pasha" are some of his published works.

