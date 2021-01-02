The year 2020 saw a number of politicians arrested and some charged with corruption-related crimes.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were the three state organs behind many of the arrests.

Rashid Echesa

February 2020 saw former Sports CS Rashid Echesa arrested and charged over a fraudulent Sh39 billion arms deal as well as a separate count of a fake gold scam.

His vehicles were also impounded as the DCI conducted investigations into both claims.

Echesa was released on Sh1 million bail and would later have his vehicles returned. The cases are yet to be concluded.

Aisha Jumwa

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa had her fair share of arrests and court appearances in 2020.

Aside from an ongoing murder trial and other allegations of incitement, Ms Jumwa was arrested and charged with fraud amounting to Sh57 million at the Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Jumwa and her six other co-accused persons was were freed on Sh10 million bond with an alternative of Sh5 million cash bail each.

John Chege

Former Kasarani MP John Chege was on June 29, 2020 found guilty of of receiving Sh100,000 bribe from a contractor to facilitate payment of Sh3.3 million for a completed Baba Dogo Secondary school tuition block.

The courts imposed a Sh1.3 million fine.

David Kiaraho Njuguna

In September 2020, Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho Njuguna was arrested and questioned at the Nyeri EACC offices over misappropriation of Sh120 million from his Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty.

A number of MPs were also arrested over charges of incitement to violence, violation of Covid-19 regulations and other serious crimes in 2020. These include:-