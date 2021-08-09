Push for new Nairobi Electric Train System kicks off

City Hall and NMS have been tasked to create a multi-agency technical committee made up of officers from relevant agencies to speed up the process.

The committee will be mandated to conduct an economic feasibility study to determine the cost-benefit analysis of an electric light rail transit system in the city.

It will be made up of representatives from relevant agencies, stakeholders in the transportation industry, and two experts from reputable firms dealing with light rail systems.

Within four months of the technical committee's formation, the members shall produce a complete report on the proposed project's efficiency, sustainability, and availability.

In his motion, MCA Musili cited Ethiopia's light rain system as a benchmark following its success.

The Chinese-built 34-km Addis Ababa Light Rail Transit (AALRT) is Africa's first light railway, having been completed in September 2015 at a cost of Sh51 billion.

It operates on an elevated rail system passing snaking through the city's skyline.

Pulse Live Kenya

With a total of 39 sub-stations, the light rail moves 60,00 people per hour in and out of the city.

A light rail in Nairobi will help reduce traffic congestion in the city as well as reduce pollution caused by the many diesel-operated matatus.

“On average, travel time to come to the city centre is 57 minutes whereas on average in other cities in the world it take 15 minutes because of established and reliable mode of public transport,” the MCA said.