Tuju reveals what next for his political career after resigning from Cabinet and Jubilee

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on Wednesday evening, March 2, Tuju said he was considering his options in Nairobi and Siaya couties.

He explained that he was consulting with both voters and leaders to determine which seat gives him a comparative advantage over his competitors before announcing his candidature in the coming weeks.

He also disclosed that he had tendered his resignation as CS and Jubilee Sec Gen in December 2021, but had to extend his service until President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a new Secretary-General in late February.

“I am here looking at various political offices. I have lived in Nairobi for the last 49 years. I have a home here and I can contest for any seat in Nairobi, with the right consultation. I can go to maybe three constituencies where I have some comparative advantage,” he said.

“I can also contest in my home county of Siaya…I have this fortunate position that I do have name recognition and I do have a track record in the political arena so it is much easier for me to get into the fray,” the former CS added.

Tuju explained that he was motivated to serve Kenyans and expressed satisfaction that many young people he had helped pay for their education were very successful.

“As I am talking to you there are some kids that I have helped. One of them is operating a very successful ICT business in London. This was a kid I took in in Form Three, sponsored him through high school, got him a scholarship out of the country…he’s now willing to help,” he said.

He revealed that he was recently gifted two vehicles by one of his beneficiaries who runs a successful business in Mombasa.

“Another one is very successful in Mombasa, he sent me a Toyota Prado and a brand new pickup, free of charge. I have also sponsored some kids who are now doctors…and that gives you more satisfaction than the latest model of a Toyota VX,” the long-serving politician said.

Tuju has served both President Kenyatta and his predecessor Mwai Kibaki at State House.

Being the Jubilee secretary general during the fallout between the head of state and his deputy William Ruto, Tuju was drawn into the fight by the DP’s allies who accused him of being a stooge of the president.