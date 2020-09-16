ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior has apologized over his remarks about ODM party losing focus of its basic principles, a move that saw him become the topic of discussion on twitter, as Kenyans expressed mixed reactions over his remarks.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Junior said that as an ordinary member of ODM, his views do not reflect those of the party in any way.

He also clarified that his words were not targeted at any leaders in the party, and apologized for any misunderstanding the tweet might have caused.

“CLARIFICATION as an ordinary ODM member my views are my own and not that of PARTY 2. I’m grateful to ODM for allowing democratic space in which different views and opinions are expressed 3 My views were not targeting any leaders & I apologize for any misunderstanding caused,” said Raila Junior.

Raila Junior with Senate Minority leader James Orengo

On Tuesday, Raila Junior said the Orange Party needed to find its way back to the basics of their agenda, and what they stand for as a party.

He went on to state that the party was not just about private jets and slay queens, and abusing rival politicians, part of which was highly interpreted as throwing shade at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who flew to Dubai in a private jet in July to visit former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, after a minor surgery.

“We as ODM need to find our way back to basics, we’re not just about private jets & slay queens whilst abusing rival politicians, we have a development agenda clearly outlined in our manifesto, let’s focus on service delivery, democratic space, protecting private citizen rights,” said Raila Junior.