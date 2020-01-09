ODM Leader Raila Odinga's son, Raila Junior, on Thursday became the first person in the former Prime Minister's circles to comment on the tribulations facing exiled activist Miguna Miguna.

Junior reacted after allies of Deputy President William Ruto claimed that Raila was the one blocking Miguna's return.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria claimed his sources had told him that the ODM leader was masterminding the Government's effort to frustrate his former adviser's return.

Murkomen added on the heat accusing Raila of abandoning the person who swore him as the People's President.

Junior did not address the allegations against his father but accused Murkomen and Kuria of dishonesty by sharing their past comments in support of Miguna's illegal deportation.

"Kuria and Murkomen at least be Consistent, your false awakening is apparent to all," he said.

Odinga and his allies have maintained a loud silence over the tribulations facing his former strategist Miguna.

During Miguna's last attempt to enter Kenya in 2018, the former prime Minister visited the JKIA immigration desk and attempted to convince officials to allow Miguna into the country.

Odinga was accompanied by a team of lawyers who have in the past acted for him including ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Orengo went as far as saying Miguna's return was a condition of the famous March 2018 handshake - warning that failure to allow the lawyer's return would lead to collapse of the handshake.

The Siaya Senator has since abandoned representation for Miguna and had not been active in challenging the government to obey court orders issued in favor of Miguna.