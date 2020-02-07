ODM Leader Raila Odinga's son, Raila Junior, is a man with a special sense of humour who never misses a moment.

On Friday, Junior took on his sister Rosemary and mocked her for her behavior at the VIP table where she accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta and her father at the US National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

The breakfast was presided over by US President Donald Trump and involved dignitaries from around the world.

Junior picked a photo where President Kenyatta appeared to ave been parting Rosemary's shoulder to get er attention as she was deeply engrossed ion er pone.

"Uko kwa meza na BBI nzima, ukiskiza trump na bado unaangalia trending news kwa Twitter? (How can you be tweeting while sitted to the entire BBI team as Trump is talking?) @Rosemary_Odinga," Junior said in a tweet that quickly drew equally humorous responses.

US Prayer Breakfast

President Kenyatta and Odinga are in the United States where they spread their gospel of reconciliation to American government officials and investors.

“We shook hands and embraced and that one single moment changed the whole country. Because nobody would ever have imagined that we would shake hands and embrace."

“Since then, we have walked as brothers, we have brought onboard (Kenyans) and said that this process that we’ve started is not a political process but rather a process that seeks to entrench our democracy," President Kenyatta said of his unity bid with Odinga under the BBI process.