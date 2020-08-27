Opposition leader Raila Odinga has finally met Robert Njura the man who helped him sneak into Uganda as he was headed into exile in Norway, in 1991.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the former Prime Minister met Mr Njura at his office stating that he is a testimony of what energy, focus and dedication by the youth can achieve.

“Very humbling to meet Robert Njura who steered me in a boat across to safety in Uganda on my way to exile in Norway. Njura is testimony of what the energy, focus and dedication of the youth can accomplish. God bless him and our youth on this tenth anniversary of our constitution,” said Raila Odinga.

The meeting comes a few days after Njura in an interview with Nation recounted how he helped Raila, who was dressed as a Legio Maria faithful escape the country.

Robert Njura who was then a 19-year old form three student at Makunda Secondary school in Budalangi ferried Mr Odinga in a rickety boat across Lake Victoria to Uganda as he fled to exile in Norway in 1991.

Raila meets Robert Njura man who helped him cross Lake Victoria to Uganda as he went to exile in Norway in 1991

