Raila appoints CEO of his campaign dream team

The former Prime Minister has hired an International Monetary Fund (IMF) consultant Elizabeth Meyo, to be the CEO of his campaign board.

She will also serve as Secretary to the steering Board which with be chaired by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

"The board of the Raila Odinga 2022 Campaign is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Elizabeth Meyo as CEO of the campaign and secretary to the board,” read a statement released on January 5, 2022.

Meyo has carved out a three-decade-long career in administration and strategy development making her a deliberate choice by the Odinga campaign.

She is the immediate former Commissioner of the Domestic Taxes Department at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya's taxman.

"The Governor of Laikipia, H.E. Hon Ndiritu Muriithi, has been nominated and accepted to become chair of the board of the Raila Odinga 2022 Campaign," the announcement also read.

An economist and financial markets expert, Governor Muriithi, has over 29 years of experience in leadership and management in Kenya, South Africa, Canada and Australia.