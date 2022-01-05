RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila appoints CEO of his campaign dream team

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Elizabeth Meyo, an IMF consultant, to run 2022 presidential campaign

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

As the country moves closer to the 2022 General Election, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is assembling his presidential campaign team.

Recommended articles

The former Prime Minister has hired an International Monetary Fund (IMF) consultant Elizabeth Meyo, to be the CEO of his campaign board.

She will also serve as Secretary to the steering Board which with be chaired by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

Elizabeth Meyo
Elizabeth Meyo Pulse Live Kenya

"The board of the Raila Odinga 2022 Campaign is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Elizabeth Meyo as CEO of the campaign and secretary to the board,” read a statement released on January 5, 2022.

Meyo has carved out a three-decade-long career in administration and strategy development making her a deliberate choice by the Odinga campaign.

She is the immediate former Commissioner of the Domestic Taxes Department at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya's taxman.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi Pulse Live Kenya

"The Governor of Laikipia, H.E. Hon Ndiritu Muriithi, has been nominated and accepted to become chair of the board of the Raila Odinga 2022 Campaign," the announcement also read.

An economist and financial markets expert, Governor Muriithi, has over 29 years of experience in leadership and management in Kenya, South Africa, Canada and Australia.

More to follow...

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila appoints CEO of his campaign dream team

Raila appoints CEO of his campaign dream team

Exclusive Sh5.5 billion gated estate for US Embassy staff in Nairobi [Photos]

Exclusive Sh5.5 billion gated estate for US Embassy staff in Nairobi [Photos]

7 dead as 2, 402 test positive for Covid -19

7 dead as 2, 402 test positive for Covid -19

State House Chief of Staff enters Machakos Governor race

State House Chief of Staff enters Machakos Governor race

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

Prince William of England mourns Dr Richard Leakey

Prince William of England mourns Dr Richard Leakey

Kenyan professor honoured for his contribution to Chemical Science

Kenyan professor honoured for his contribution to Chemical Science

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

British Council launches inquiry after Kenyan staff allege racism

British Council launches inquiry after Kenyan staff allege racism

Trending

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

A KFC restaurant in Kenya

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

President Uhuru Kenyatta making a call

Court freezes Sh49M sent by Belgian billionaire to another Kenyan woman

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel