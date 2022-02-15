Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Ms Odinga has been receiving treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre and has been said to be responding well to treatment and the photo confirms the reports.

Rosemary shared the photo on Valentine's day with the caption: "Spread the love, Be the love! Happy Valentine's Day to you all!"

Pulse Live Kenya

Rosemary Odinga's eye treatment in 5 countries

In an interview with Asia News International (ANI), Rosemary's father - Raila Odinga - said they had sought treatment in four different countries before finding the Indian treatment facility.

“My daughter got sick three years ago. She had a brain hemorrhage. She was operated on in Nairobi and in the process, they interfered with her optic nerve,” Raila recounted.

Ms Odinga has since been seeking treatment to restore her eyesight, which she lost after the brain surgery in 2018.

Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga revealed that she had received treatment in South Africa for three months before seeking another unsuccessful treatment in Israel. She was also unsuccessfully treated in China and Germany.

“We then sent her to Germany where they were doing some kind of electrode treatment where they were helping her regain her sight. That was not successful and everybody was now giving up,” the former prime minister disclosed, adding that it's only the treatment offered at the Indian facility that has helped restore Rosemary's eyesight.

Rosemary’s doctor, Narayanan Namboothiri, also spoke to Indian media outlets about the Kenyan public figure's treatment at the hospital.

He disclosed that she was undergoing a traditional form of treatment known as Ayurvedic medicine.

The Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital said that Rosemary’s visit was just a routine follow-up after successfully regaining her eyesight thanks to the treatment.