RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Authors:

Amos Robi

Rosemary Odinga shares photo with hospital staff in India, she's looking well

File image of Rosemary Odinga, duaghter of Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
File image of Rosemary Odinga, duaghter of Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's daughter Rosemary has shared a photo of herself together with hospital staff in India.

Recommended articles

Ms Odinga has been receiving treatment at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre and has been said to be responding well to treatment and the photo confirms the reports.

Rosemary shared the photo on Valentine's day with the caption: "Spread the love, Be the love! Happy Valentine's Day to you all!"

Rosemary Odinga with medics at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre
Rosemary Odinga with medics at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with Asia News International (ANI), Rosemary's father - Raila Odinga - said they had sought treatment in four different countries before finding the Indian treatment facility.

“My daughter got sick three years ago. She had a brain hemorrhage. She was operated on in Nairobi and in the process, they interfered with her optic nerve,” Raila recounted.

Ms Odinga has since been seeking treatment to restore her eyesight, which she lost after the brain surgery in 2018.

Rosemary Odinga, daughter to Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Rosemary Odinga, daughter to Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga revealed that she had received treatment in South Africa for three months before seeking another unsuccessful treatment in Israel. She was also unsuccessfully treated in China and Germany.

“We then sent her to Germany where they were doing some kind of electrode treatment where they were helping her regain her sight. That was not successful and everybody was now giving up,” the former prime minister disclosed, adding that it's only the treatment offered at the Indian facility that has helped restore Rosemary's eyesight.

Rosemary’s doctor, Narayanan Namboothiri, also spoke to Indian media outlets about the Kenyan public figure's treatment at the hospital.

He disclosed that she was undergoing a traditional form of treatment known as Ayurvedic medicine.

The Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital said that Rosemary’s visit was just a routine follow-up after successfully regaining her eyesight thanks to the treatment.

Rosemary suffered a mild stroke in 2017, leading to her hospitalisation in South Africa which resulted in blindness.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Increased maternity and paternity leave days for teachers

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Today in history: Turkey's most wanted man captured in Kenya

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Rosemary Odinga shares photo from Indian hospital

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Raila teases his first-ever musical release [Video]

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Paul Gicheru's ICC case to commence today

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

Bayer Foundation Women Empowerment Award 2022 launched

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting