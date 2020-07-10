Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has alleged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is hiding in Dubai, pretending to have lost his eye sight.

In a tweet, Miguna claimed that the ODM leader is afraid of facing the reality that President Uhuru Kenyatta had given him an unfair deal after the handshake.

He then mentioned that Mr. Odinga did the same in 2017 after the repeat presidential election of October 26, 2017, when he went for a 10 day visit in the United States of America.

“Conman Raila Odinga is just hiding in Dubai and pretending to have lost his sight and gone blind but the truth is that he fears facing the reality that despot Uhuru Kenyatta has shafted him. He did the same and hid in New York in November 2017. #RevolutionNow #uhurumustgo,” claimed Miguna Miguna.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (L) and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (R) when they visited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (C) in Dubai

His words come a day after Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed went to visit the former Prime Minister in Dubai.

The ODM Leader flew to a Dubai hospital about two weeks ago where he underwent a minor surgery, and is recuperating well.

"I'm feeling great. Strong and rejuvenated. I feel so good to be out of the hospital and to be getting this fresh air. I want to thank all my friends and supporters who have sent me messages of goodwill and prayers. This is why I have recovered so fast and it is wonderful," said Mr. Odinga in a video shared by his daughter Winnie Odinga.