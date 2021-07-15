Raila is NOT the ODM presidential candidate for 2022 - Sifuna

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is not the party's 2022 presidential candidate, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has confirmed.
Sifuna clarified that the party leader did not submit an application for the position when the party called for expression of interest applications.
The Secretary-General, however, stated that the party would be willing to consider the former Prime Minister's application should he wish to vie.
"Baba did not apply and he has not stated that he wishes to vie for the presidency under an ODM ticket. He has just told us to wait until the BBI project he started with President Uhuru Kenyatta is completed. At the end of the day, if Baba comes with his number of delegates then the party will be forced to consider his application, and that applies to Jimi Wanjigi as well.
"There are those who are more senior than people like me. You see, my powers don't go above those of the National Executive Committee (NEC) or the National Delegates Conference (NDC). So if those two organs say that the party has to re-open the process, we will have no choice but to do so," Sifuna stated in an interview with comedian Jalang'o.
