Raila is NOT the ODM presidential candidate for 2022 - Sifuna

Sifuna clarified that the party leader did not submit an application for the position when the party called for expression of interest applications.

The Secretary-General, however, stated that the party would be willing to consider the former Prime Minister's application should he wish to vie.

"Baba did not apply and he has not stated that he wishes to vie for the presidency under an ODM ticket. He has just told us to wait until the BBI project he started with President Uhuru Kenyatta is completed. At the end of the day, if Baba comes with his number of delegates then the party will be forced to consider his application, and that applies to Jimi Wanjigi as well.