Raila leads Kenyans in mourning celebrated UoN Professor

In a statement released on Monday, the special AU envoy mourned Professor Charles Odidi Okidi of the University of Nairobi.

The ODM party leader remembered the professor as an intellectual giant and passionate scholar.

"I woke up to sad news of the passing of an intellectual giant and a dear friend of decades, Prof. Charles Okidi. Passionate about research, scholarship, development and governance, Okidi leaves a gap that will remain for long. I join family and academia in mourning him. RIP Prof," Raila eulogized.

The late Prof. Okidi released his latest book, "In pursuit of Excellence: Memoirs of Professor Charles Odidi Okidi" in January 2021.

The low-key book launch was attended by among others, UoN Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama and Prof. Okidi's peers - Prof. Patricia Kameri Mbote and Prof. Shem Wandiga.

Pulse Live Kenya