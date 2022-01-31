RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila names his pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Tim Wanyonyi, Richard Ngatia and Dennis Waweru are key figures in Odinga's presidential race and close friends of President Kenyatta.

Dennis Waweru, Timothy Wanyonyi and Richard Ngatia
Dennis Waweru, Timothy Wanyonyi and Richard Ngatia

ODM leader Raila Odinga has endorsed Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi as his preferred candidate in the Nairobi Governor race.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Kawangware residents over the weekend, Odinga introduced Wanyonyi as the next governor of the nation’s capital.

I am here with a big team. Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru…Mama Beatrice Elachi and next Nairobi Governor Tim Wanyonyi," Odinga said.

This is the second time that the former Prime Minister has publicly declared Wanyonyi as the next governor of Nairobi.

Raila’s public support for the Westlands MP comes amid reports that he was supporting Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ngatia has already erected huge billboards across the city declaring his interest in becoming Nairobi Governor.

In the billboard, the KNCCI president has also declared support for Odinga’s presidential bid.

Other politicians who have joined the race to become the next Nairobi Governor include Senator Johnson Sakaja, Former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament (MP) Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia
KNCCI President Richard Ngatia Pulse Live Kenya

Wanyonyi, Ngatia and Waweru are key figures in Odinga's presidential race and Kenyans will be waiting to see how their ambitions play out, considering two are close friends of President Kenyatta.

A recent survey by The Centre for African Progress showed that Waweru was the most preferred candidate for Nairobi County Governor.

In the survey that sampled a total of 2,500 Nairobi registered voters, Waweru emerged at the top with 60% against Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s 40%.

Waweru rides on Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja banner as banks on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru
BBI Secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru Pulse Live Kenya

When matched against Bishop Wanjiru, Hon. Wanyonyi gets 44% against Wanjiru’s 56%, meaning that the handshake team will lose the contest to UDA if Wanyonyi is the torchbearer.

In the survey, Nairobians were asked to state their major concern, and 92% identified the economy as their main problem.

Under the economy, factors such as unemployment, theft of public resources, and poor investment choices came up.

5% of those interviewed identified Covid-19 as their top issue, a surprising score that showed how Kenyans have grown confident with the possibility that the Coronavirus is now under control.

Another issue the survey revealed was that a majority of Nairobi residents, 80%, felt that Nairobi County is headed in the wrong direction.

Factors mentioned by interviewees who felt that the county is not on the right path include high levels of insecurity, high unemployment rates especially among the youth, stagnation in development, and undefined leadership at the county level.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

SMS service launched to help expectant women

SMS service launched to help expectant women

Ida Odinga issues public apology after church gaffe

Ida Odinga issues public apology after church gaffe

Raila names his pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Raila names his pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

KRA moves to freeze 13 account linked to billionaire Mary Wambui

KRA moves to freeze 13 account linked to billionaire Mary Wambui

Politician resorts to unprintables during Raila's Nairobi rally

Politician resorts to unprintables during Raila's Nairobi rally

Sabina Chege steals the show during Raila's Murang'a tour

Sabina Chege steals the show during Raila's Murang'a tour

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Investor tricked into spending Sh1million on padlocks disguised as gold

Investor tricked into spending Sh1million on padlocks disguised as gold

DP Ruto and Raila camp in Mount Kenya as campaign heats up

DP Ruto and Raila camp in Mount Kenya as campaign heats up

Trending

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena

Nyeri farmer's complaint to Kenya Power goes viral

Kenya Power employees at work

Rufftone's serious accusation against his brother Daddy Owen on live TV

Kenyan politician, Roysmith Mwatia 'Rufftone'