Raila names his pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Speaking to Kawangware residents over the weekend, Odinga introduced Wanyonyi as the next governor of the nation’s capital.

“I am here with a big team. Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru…Mama Beatrice Elachi and next Nairobi Governor Tim Wanyonyi," Odinga said.

This is the second time that the former Prime Minister has publicly declared Wanyonyi as the next governor of Nairobi.

Raila’s public support for the Westlands MP comes amid reports that he was supporting Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ngatia has already erected huge billboards across the city declaring his interest in becoming Nairobi Governor.

In the billboard, the KNCCI president has also declared support for Odinga’s presidential bid.

Other politicians who have joined the race to become the next Nairobi Governor include Senator Johnson Sakaja, Former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament (MP) Dennis Waweru, and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

Wanyonyi, Ngatia and Waweru are key figures in Odinga's presidential race and Kenyans will be waiting to see how their ambitions play out, considering two are close friends of President Kenyatta.

A recent survey by The Centre for African Progress showed that Waweru was the most preferred candidate for Nairobi County Governor.

In the survey that sampled a total of 2,500 Nairobi registered voters, Waweru emerged at the top with 60% against Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s 40%.

Waweru rides on Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja banner as banks on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

When matched against Bishop Wanjiru, Hon. Wanyonyi gets 44% against Wanjiru’s 56%, meaning that the handshake team will lose the contest to UDA if Wanyonyi is the torchbearer.

In the survey, Nairobians were asked to state their major concern, and 92% identified the economy as their main problem.

Under the economy, factors such as unemployment, theft of public resources, and poor investment choices came up.

5% of those interviewed identified Covid-19 as their top issue, a surprising score that showed how Kenyans have grown confident with the possibility that the Coronavirus is now under control.

Another issue the survey revealed was that a majority of Nairobi residents, 80%, felt that Nairobi County is headed in the wrong direction.