Raila Odinga rejects invitation to attend presidential inauguration

In a notice the leader issued late Monday evening, 12th September, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya party leader, Odinga, turned down the invitation by Ruto to his inauguration, saying he still believes the election was flawed and that he would not take part in promoting impunity.

In the statement, Odinga confirmed that Ruto had called to invite him and even sent him a letter of invitation but he confirmed that will not be attending the inauguration where Ruto is expected to take over power from his predecessor President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"This (Monday, September 12, 2022) evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from Dr. William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022. I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns," the former PM lamented in the notice.

The former Prime Minister said he believes that the ruling of the Supreme Court upholding Ruto’s election was not based on the facts and the law, even though the coalition members went ahead and accepted it.

