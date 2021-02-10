Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday met with various party leaders in Nairobi.

The meeting involved constituency chairpersons from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and the Jubilee party.

Following the meeting, Mr Odinga called on leaders to endeavor to reap the full benefits of devolution.

"We would not have been here - 10 yrs later -speaking about entrenching devolution, rule of law, and a robust political dispensation if we had been swayed by the 'NO'. chorus. We must strive to improve lives of our people; this is the essence of devolution. TUWEKE KWA KATIBA!" his statement read.