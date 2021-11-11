Raila speaks out after DP Ruto’s motorcade was stoned in his backyard

In an interview with Musyi FM, Odinga said that the second in command is free to campaign anywhere in the country without any interference.

"Mimi sitaki kuingia kwa mambo ya porojo, labda niongee kwa mambo ya ukweli, Ruto ni Mkenya na anaruhusiwa kutembea popote kuuza sera zake.

"Chama chetu, ile Kisumu branch ilitoa taarifa ikasema aruhusiwe Ruto auze sera zake kama mtu yeyote, kusiwe na vurugu yoyote," said Raila Odinga.

He also distanced himself and his party (ODM) from the chaos, that saw DP Ruto’s convoy stoned in Kondele.

"Mimi sio mtoto mdogo niende kuorganize watu warushie Ruto mawe, kwa sababu gani? Ruto ni kitu kidogo sana kwangu. Yeye anaweza kwenda Kisumu kila mahali vile anavyo tanga tanga kila mahali akipiga .. anabweka hapa na pale, ni haki yake, ni binadamu, apige kifua yake, akohoe, ateme mate, hio ni sawa kabisa, hio ndio mambo ya siasa nchi yetu," Raila Odinga said.

On Thursday, DP Ruto was forced cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu, after a mob hurled rocks at his motorcade.

Later, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that Ruto had been alerted on rising tensions in the area, and advised to skip the stopover.

“Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups.