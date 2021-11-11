RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila speaks out after DP Ruto’s motorcade was stoned in his backyard

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Mimi sio mtoto mdogo niende kuorganize watu warushie Ruto mawe, kwa sababu gani? Ruto ni kitu kidogo sana kwangu - Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Deputy President William Ruto with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence, condemning the chaos witnessed in Kondele, in Kisumu County during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Musyi FM, Odinga said that the second in command is free to campaign anywhere in the country without any interference.

"Mimi sitaki kuingia kwa mambo ya porojo, labda niongee kwa mambo ya ukweli, Ruto ni Mkenya na anaruhusiwa kutembea popote kuuza sera zake.

"Chama chetu, ile Kisumu branch ilitoa taarifa ikasema aruhusiwe Ruto auze sera zake kama mtu yeyote, kusiwe na vurugu yoyote," said Raila Odinga.

He also distanced himself and his party (ODM) from the chaos, that saw DP Ruto’s convoy stoned in Kondele.

Deputy President William Ruto was on Wednesday, November 11, forced to cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu, after a mob hurled rocks at his motorcade.
Deputy President William Ruto was on Wednesday, November 11, forced to cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu, after a mob hurled rocks at his motorcade. Pulse Live Kenya

"Mimi sio mtoto mdogo niende kuorganize watu warushie Ruto mawe, kwa sababu gani? Ruto ni kitu kidogo sana kwangu. Yeye anaweza kwenda Kisumu kila mahali vile anavyo tanga tanga kila mahali akipiga .. anabweka hapa na pale, ni haki yake, ni binadamu, apige kifua yake, akohoe, ateme mate, hio ni sawa kabisa, hio ndio mambo ya siasa nchi yetu," Raila Odinga said.

On Thursday, DP Ruto was forced cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu, after a mob hurled rocks at his motorcade.

Later, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that Ruto had been alerted on rising tensions in the area, and advised to skip the stopover.

File Image of Former PM Raila Odinga with DP William Ruto
File Image of Former PM Raila Odinga with DP William Ruto File Image of Former PM Raila Odinga with DP William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

“Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups.

"This intelligence was promptly shared by police with H.E the Deputy President's team, with a recommendation to skip the affected area during the tour," read part of the statement.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila speaks out after DP Ruto’s motorcade was stoned in his backyard

Raila speaks out after DP Ruto’s motorcade was stoned in his backyard

Clearance certificate requirement set to be scrapped by MPs

Clearance certificate requirement set to be scrapped by MPs

Miguna Miguna’s message to Kenyans ahead of his homecoming

Miguna Miguna’s message to Kenyans ahead of his homecoming

Untold story behind teacher who created Kenyatta's KICC statue

Untold story behind teacher who created Kenyatta's KICC statue

Police: DP Ruto's team ignored intelligence before chaotic Kisumu rally

Police: DP Ruto's team ignored intelligence before chaotic Kisumu rally

Mama Ida Odinga discloses her feelings on Raila vying for Presidency in 2022

Mama Ida Odinga discloses her feelings on Raila vying for Presidency in 2022

How I survived 2012 Baragoi massacre - Constable Abdullahi Nur

How I survived 2012 Baragoi massacre - Constable Abdullahi Nur

DP Ruto's convoy stoned in Kisumu [Photos & Video]

DP Ruto's convoy stoned in Kisumu [Photos & Video]

Alert: Expect uniformed NYS officers to knock on your door

Alert: Expect uniformed NYS officers to knock on your door

Trending

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

Charles Wanjohi in court

CBK suspends blacklisting of Kenyans with loans less than Sh5 million

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, Patrick Njoroge, speaks September 26, 2018 during a press conference in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ida Odinga's aide walks out of Trevor Ombija's interview on Citizen TV [Video]

Ruth Ambogo