Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s International Youth Day messages has aroused mixed reactions from Kenyans on twitter, with some expressing displeasure in his statement.

In the statement, Odinga called on parents and leaders to do everything within their power to protect youths from engaging in violence and discrimination.

He went on to encourage them to make young people believe in the Kenyan dream and support those who are working their ways to a better future.

Raila Odinga

“On this #YouthDay, I appeal to fellow parents, guardians and leaders to do everything to protect young people from violence and discrimination. Let’s give them reason to believe in Kenya and offer our shoulders to the ambitious and restless who hold dreams and are raring to go,” said the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development.

His tweet was met with series of mixed reactions with some of the youth arguing that the leaders had already sidelined the youth.

Others demanded that he (Odinga) focuses on creating jobs for young people.

Here is what they said;