Raila's request to Narok Governor at the burial ceremony of Ntimama's widow

Raila, who attended the burial ceremony with other political leaders, stayed on briefly before leaving to attend another function.

However, in his brief speech, Raila asked the Narok Governor, Samuel Tunai, to rename Narok Stadium after the late minister.

The former Prime Minister added that despite the government authorization for the renaming, the process was yet to kick off, asking Tunai to effect the changes.

"Narok Stadium had been renamed William Ole Ntimama, but I understand there are a few things the county government should do. Mr governor, change the name even tomorrow. Iandikwe kesho," siad Raila.

Mrs Ntimama’s family, led by daughter, Lydia Ntimama had asked politicians attending the burial shun politics.

“My mother was a prayerful person, hence there is no need of spoiling her burial with too much politics. We need to give her a decent send-off that she deserves,” said Ms Ntimama.

Mrs Ntimama died June 25th 2021,at a Nairobi hospital aged 85 after an undisclosed illness.

She was the wife of the late Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama who died in September 2016.

On January 31st 2020, the family also lost Ntimama’s daughter, Vivian, who succumbed to a heart attack at her home.