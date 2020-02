Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was involved in a road crash at Magina area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway on Wednesday.

Tuju was heading to Kabarak, for retired President Daniel Moi's funeral. The jubilee Secretary General has been airlifted to Nairobi from Kijabe hospital.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna has stated that Tuju is in a

The accident scene

stable condition after the morning accident.