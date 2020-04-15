Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany has sensationally accused his boss, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju of forging documents in the controversial process of changing party officials.

Kositany on Wednesday visited the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties where he had gone to request for the documents supporting Tuju's decision to communicate changes in party officials.

He said he was a member of all party organs which he said had never met and claimed the minutes announcing the changes were forged.

"I'm a member of all the party organs and we have never met since the last general election. We want to know how they generated those minutes, why the falsified documentation, why they signed false minutes and we want those minutes to be produced so that we can end political conmanship," Kositany said while speaking at the registrar's office.

He was accompanied by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri who have also opposed the proposal to change party officials.

The three are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto who has criticized the proposed changes in leadership and termed them illegal.

The registrar has since asked Tuju to provide the supporting documents to resolve the dispute on the changes in ownership.