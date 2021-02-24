Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Wednesday teased her fans with a hint on running for the Presidency.

Senator Omanga was celebrating a cumulative social media following of over one million when she argued that if all her followers would vote for her she'd be guaranteed of the elective post.

"ASANTENI SANA 1,106,000 MILLION FOLLOWERS. Hawa 1 million followers mkifanya zikuwe kura si nimetosha kuwa Presidential Candidate 2022. Ama mnasema aje watu wangu?" she posted.

Some of her followers, however, did not hesitate to put the Senator down with comments on her nominated post.

One follower posted: "Unfortunately presidents are elected not nominated."

Another added: "Don't be lied to by social media followers, I follow Raila too."

"Kenyan politicians should desist from this madness of always seeing the public in terms of votes. It seriously demeans our intelligence as a country," one Ogaso Bruno stated.