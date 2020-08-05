A woman is alleged to have been burnt to death by relatives over a land dispute in Machakos County.

Five family members are in lawful custody over the incident which left the woman's husband and son nursing serious injuries.

Neighbours who went to rescue the family claim that the 55-year-old woman was tied with binding wire before her house was set ablaze.

Juliana Mwikali's husband Nelson Ngui, is still nursing panga cuts on several parts of his body.

Family killed in house fire (File photo)

Land dispute

The piece of land in contention is located in the hilly area of Kyambuko, with both factions of the family claiming ownership.

According to reports, relatives blamed Nelson Ngui’s family of delaying division.

Detectives investigating the case stated that the five relatives are already in custody and are set to face murder charges.