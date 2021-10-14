In a statement issued on Thursday, EPRA said that the new price is inclusive of the of the 8% value added tax (VAT) in line with the provision of the Finance act of 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi for super Petrol and Diesel decrease by Sh.5.00 per liter while that of Kerosene decrease by Sh7.28 per litre” reads the statement in part.

Following the new changes Super Petrol will now retail at Sh129.72 in Nairobi down from Sh134.64 in the month of September and (Early) October.

In other major towns, Super petrol will be retailing at; Mombasa (Sh127.46), Kilifi (128.17), Nakuru(Sh129.24), Eldoret (Sh130.13), Kisumu (130.12), Busia (Sh130.99).

Relief as Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene prices all drop Pulse Live Kenya