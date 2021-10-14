RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Relief as Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene prices all drop

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The new changes will be effected from midnight

The Energy Regulatory and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) has announced that the price of super petrol and diesel will all drop by Sh5 per litre while that of Kerosene will reduce by Sh7.28 per litre from midnight.

In a statement issued on Thursday, EPRA said that the new price is inclusive of the of the 8% value added tax (VAT) in line with the provision of the Finance act of 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi for super Petrol and Diesel decrease by Sh.5.00 per liter while that of Kerosene decrease by Sh7.28 per litre” reads the statement in part.

Following the new changes Super Petrol will now retail at Sh129.72 in Nairobi down from Sh134.64 in the month of September and (Early) October.

In other major towns, Super petrol will be retailing at; Mombasa (Sh127.46), Kilifi (128.17), Nakuru(Sh129.24), Eldoret (Sh130.13), Kisumu (130.12), Busia (Sh130.99).

The all round drop in fuel costs is expected to slam the brakes on rising consumer costs which surged last month owing largely to previous fuel cost increases.

