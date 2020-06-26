Nairobi residents and business owners risk losing 800 homes in government planned demolitions.

Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said the demolitions will commence immediately in efforts to reclaim the illegally acquired land.

Some multi-storey residential apartments, lavish homes and business premises in parts of Lang’ata and Racecourse will be affected by the demolitions.

Ngong forest land to be reclaimed in demolitions

CS Tobiko told occupants of the land to surrender freely or face similar wrath as Mau Forest occupants.

Immediate recovery of Ngong Forest

“I’m hereby declaring the immediate commencement of the recovery process of the land in the Ngong Road Forest that has over the years been illegally acquired,” CS Tobiko said.

The occupants will not be compensated according to CS Tobiko who further added that the reclaiming comes as a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“His order is to forthwith move in and reclaim all areas of this forest other than the areas that were validly degazetted and lawfully excised for public purposes,” the Environment CS stated.

“We’ve been instructed to start fencing the forest as per the original forest area of more than 3,700 acres,” he added.