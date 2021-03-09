Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has asked politicians to accord former Prime Minister Raila Odinga the respect he deserves.

In statement as Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr Mutua called for "political hygiene".

"It is baffling and to all purposes an indication of cognitive dissonance that some highly opportunistic leaders who were not party to the handshake and who have benefited from the handshake are asking Raila Odinga to forgo the handshake benefits in their favour. Talk of hyenas waiting for the spoils after the hunt," the Governor stated.

Th Machakos boss went on to add that the ODM party leader is a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

"Raila Odinga is one of my competitors in my quest to be the next President, however, I have to respect him and give him his due and not try to use his efforts for self-benefit as others are doing," the statement read.