Rigathi Gachagua issues warning to DCI as probe into Sankok son's death takes new twist

Gachagua who condoled with Sankok's family at their home in Narok South appealed with the DCI not to politicize the matter, noting that the grieving lawmaker is already traumatized, and subjecting him to unnecessary probes is unnecessary.

The Mathira lawmaker explained that questioning Sankok and his family at a time when they are grieving is inhuman and DCI should at least wait until the deceased is burried.

"We urge the DCI to be empathetic with the family, to know that they are undergoing very hard times. The family has already done what they were required, Narok DCI officers were here, a postmortem was done and investigations were concluded and the cause of death was established.

"As much as we accept that investigations should continue, we ask the DCI headquarters to give time to this family to bury their child. If they have issues here, they can come after that. Subjecting the family to record a lot of statements at this time is to a greater extent inhuman" Gachagua stated.

He alleged that the state are using the ongoing investigations to intimidate and settle scores with Sankok who has been a long-standing critic of the government and a loyal ally of DP Ruto.

Using death probe to settle political scores with Sankok

Gachagua opined that using the death probe to settle political scores with a grieving father is not only unprofessional, but also inhuman.

He urged the investigative agencies to remain professional and resist any attempt by powerful individuals to use the death to politically punish the bereaved family.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Sankok is already a disadvantaged man living with a disability, he has undergone a very difficult time when he lost his son, we urge the DCI to be understanding. We want to urge the agencies of government not to be drawn into the No issues of politicizing everything to punish those who are not supporting the state.

"It is so sad for anybody to take advantage of this unfortunate event. We want to tell our officers to be very professional and not allow other people to influence them in their work" explained the Mathira lawmaker.

Authorities on Friday, 06 May 2022 discovered that apart from the pistol that was confiscated from the MP for ballistic examination, Sankok also owned a shotgun.

Detectives working to resolve the death focused their attention to the ballistic analysis of the two guns belonging to the nominated MP which were retrieved from his home.

Investigators are now trying to determine which exact firearm caused the death of the Kericho High School student after the officers who responded to the alarm failed to recover any spent cartridges at the scene.

“Unlike other rifles, a shotgun releases pellets. No bullet or cartridge was found,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told the media.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-