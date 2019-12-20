Traffic around the city is expected to be heavy as three major universities hold their graduation ceremonies on Friday.

The University of Nairobi, Technical University of Kenya (TUK), Kenyatta University and Daystar University's graduation ceremonies have affected traffic around the city.

On Friday morning there was heavy traffic from Nairobi CBD via University Way to Waiyaki Way as UON hold their ceremony at their Chiromo campus.

Affected roads

Nairobians were forced to walk from the overpass at Globe roundabout as heavy traffic hit the city today morning.

A similar situation rocked motorists who use Jogoo road with some being delayed for close to half an hour in the traffic.

Motorists who were trying to access the city via Waiyaka from Westlands were also delayed in the massive traffic caused by the UON graduation.