Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Denis Mwangi

The thugs were armed with a homemade gun, hammer, knives and a panga.

Prime Bank signage

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Nakuru County which occurred on Wednesday evening January 26, 2022.

The five thugs who raided Prime Bank in Nakuru were armed with a homemade gun, hammer, knives and a panga (machete), Nation reported.

The robbers held nine of the bank’s employees hostage and demanded cash.

File image of a police vehicle ferrying suspects Pulse Live Kenya

"CCTV footage showed that a KK security guard on duty, Tobias Juma, opened the main door of the bank for the robbers.

After entering the banking hall, they then commandeered the members of staff to the toilets and locked them inside before they ransacked the drawers and stole Sh2.3 million, " the police report read.

One of the bank’s tellers, Meshack Tanui was injured during the raid which occurred in broad daylight.

The bank’s Branch Manager, Suraj Rawal, reported the incident to authorities with police yet to confirm whether any arrests had been made.

According to detectives involved in the investigations, the thugs are said to have been working with an insider.

Some of the items which were recovered from the scene include a homemade gun, a hammer, a Huawei mobile phone and a Sh1,000 note.

In January 2019, robbers struck Prime Bank, Mombasa Road branch and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

