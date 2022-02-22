Kibera court sentences man to death for violently robbing Chinese boss

Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke sentenced Robert Kubasu to death after the prosecution presented five witnesses who testified and proved the case against him.

The incident took place on September 25, 2019 according to the Kilimani Police Station where the statement was recorded.

Chen Daisheng, the victim, in his testimony said he got into an elevator with Kubasu and was shocked when Kubasu turned against him with a panga.

“I opened the main door of the unit and all of a sudden I saw Robbert removing a panga and started threatening me by waving i and shouting a language that I could not understand,” he told the court.

Daisheng told the court that it was his house manager that came to his rescue and even interpreted what the accused was saying. He added that Kubasu demanded Sh30,000 after which he took off with his phone too.

“He waved the panga to me and threatened to cut me. He demanded that I give him Sh30,000 and after that, he ran away,” Daisheng testified.

Nancy Kerubo the prosecuting officer called on the court to heavily penalize the suspect stating that the crime he committed was very serious.