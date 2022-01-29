Investor tricked into spending Sh1million on padlocks disguised as gold

The two were arrested following a sting operation by the police, who recovered SIM cards and stolen identification cards from Kenyans.

"Hundreds of SIM cards from local mobile telecommunications networks and stolen identification cards from Kenyans were recovered from the suspects’ hideout in Uthiru, Kiambu county," revealed Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The detectives further revealed that the suspects posed as agents of a Congo based gold baron and the victim fell for the trick depositing the money to different Mpesa accounts, given to him by the suspects.

This is the latest such incident to be reported to the police involving foreigners and where unsuspecting buyers are conned of millions for being eager to get gold.

Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti last year urged Embassies and High Commissions to advise their nationals coming in for business Kenya doesn’t hold any huge consignments of gold.

“The gold scam has now reached alarming levels as unsuspecting foreign nationals are being swindled large amounts of money by fraudsters,” he said.

Kinoti said Kenyans and foreign nationals must ensure that they conduct proper due diligence on the person(s) they intend to engage in the gold buying business.