ODM Leader Raila Odinga's daughter Rosemary Odinga has disclosed her passionate plea to her father and to President Uhuru Kenyatta that ultimately led to the famous 2018 handshake.

Rosemary was asked whether she was surprised when Odinga and Kenyatta made the famous handshake on the footsteps of Harambee House to which she responded in the negative.

She explained that after her brother Fidel died in 2015, she had pleaded with Kenyatta and Odinga to work together in both private and public channels.

"I remember when my late brother passed on, I asked the two men to come together. Not only in private but also in my speech at his funeral. When it finally happened, I was happy that they had listened to what I had told them three years ago," the younger Odinga said.

Rosemary did not deny having political ambitions of her own but declined to speak on the possibility of vying for the Kibra parliamentary seat which she had set her eyes on in 2017 but was forced to step back after suffering a stroke.

"It's still too early to talk about running for office right now. Right now the country is going through a tough time with Covid 19. Now is not the time for people to think about what seats I want, who I want to remove or who I want to put in. I mean yes, there's still politics happening but this is not the time for that.

"We need to be more cognizant of the fact that people don't have jobs and people are struggling. I think it's too soon to talk about 2022 but let's wait and see. As long as I'm able to support my countrywomen and women I'm happy, it doesn't have to be a political space but if it is so, so be it, let the people decide," Rosemary stated.