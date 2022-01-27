RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ruffone issues apology as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with a machete

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I’m sorry for what I said, I take full responsibility – Rufftone

Rufftone and Daddy Owen
Rufftone and Daddy Owen

Gospel singer and Nairobi Senate aspirant Roy Smith Mwatia, Rufftone, has come out to apologise to his brother Daddy Owen and Kenyans at large over remarks that painted his brother in bad light.

Recommended articles

Rufftone admitted that he was carried away by the heat of the moment and ended up using his brother to explain why he thought the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has always been tainted with hooliganism.

The politician defended his remarks saying he had been misunderstood by Netizens who made his statement go viral.

He insisted that the claim that his brother had threatened him with a machete was only meant to illustrate how angry Owen was, during their 2007 disagreement.

Rufftone
Rufftone Rufftone and Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

“What I meant by bringing in Daddy Owen was to make Kenyans realize that politics can infiltrate in between families and that is why I used the family example because it is what Kenyans understand best.

“There was too much pressure on the show. It was an illustration that spun out of control,” Rufftone said.

The Mungu Baba hit-maker further stated that he is sorry and takes full responsibility for the impact of his choice of words.

“I’m sorry for what I said... I take full responsibility, it was quite unfortunate.

“The comments I made were my first national political platform on TV, so I ask Kenyans to forgive me,” he added.

Gospel brothers Daddy Owen and Rufftone
Gospel brothers Daddy Owen and Rufftone Gospel brothers Daddy Owen and Rufftone Mourning the death of their Grandfather Pulse Live Kenya

Daddy Owen also weighed in, with an admission that he was impassioned during the 2007 elections but had never resorted to violence.

“I was very passionate about politics in 2007 and when ODM lost I was so disappointed but what I know is I never carried a panga and have never been violent because of politics. I think my brother was under pressure at that moment and had to use an illustration using my name," Daddy Owen said.

On January 25, 2022 Rufftone sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans after alleging that his brother Daddy Owen wanted to hack him with a panga (machete) over differences in political ideology.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Bank robbers steal Sh2.3 million after taking 9 hostages

Ruffone issues apology as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with a machete

Ruffone issues apology as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with a machete

Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Natembeya, Murkomen get personal in public trade of words

Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

Judge injured after 6 attackers opened fire on security convoy

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

My friend Raila Odinga should retire alongside Uhuru Kenyatta - Moses Kuria advises

My friend Raila Odinga should retire alongside Uhuru Kenyatta - Moses Kuria advises

Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

Murder suspects wanted in UK arrested after escaping to Kenya

Let's not lie to each other - Mudavadi fires back at Uhuru

Let's not lie to each other - Mudavadi fires back at Uhuru

TSC launches first ever live-streaming lessons for schools

TSC launches first ever live-streaming lessons for schools

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo