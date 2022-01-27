Ruffone issues apology as Daddy Owen denies threatening his brother with a machete

Rufftone admitted that he was carried away by the heat of the moment and ended up using his brother to explain why he thought the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has always been tainted with hooliganism.

The politician defended his remarks saying he had been misunderstood by Netizens who made his statement go viral.

He insisted that the claim that his brother had threatened him with a machete was only meant to illustrate how angry Owen was, during their 2007 disagreement.

Rufftone and Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

“What I meant by bringing in Daddy Owen was to make Kenyans realize that politics can infiltrate in between families and that is why I used the family example because it is what Kenyans understand best.

“There was too much pressure on the show. It was an illustration that spun out of control,” Rufftone said.

The Mungu Baba hit-maker further stated that he is sorry and takes full responsibility for the impact of his choice of words.

“I’m sorry for what I said... I take full responsibility, it was quite unfortunate.

“The comments I made were my first national political platform on TV, so I ask Kenyans to forgive me,” he added.

Gospel brothers Daddy Owen and Rufftone Mourning the death of their Grandfather Pulse Live Kenya

Daddy Owen also weighed in, with an admission that he was impassioned during the 2007 elections but had never resorted to violence.

“I was very passionate about politics in 2007 and when ODM lost I was so disappointed but what I know is I never carried a panga and have never been violent because of politics. I think my brother was under pressure at that moment and had to use an illustration using my name," Daddy Owen said.