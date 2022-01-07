Ruto on the spot over Sh2 Million pledge to Githurai traders

Speaking to the media on Friday, January 7, 2022 the residents said that DP Ruto had vowed to donate Sh1 million to market traders and Sh1 million to transport operators to boost their businesses.

The delay on the fulfilment of the promise has caused internal wrangles within the group after members started supecting one another.

"We want to ask the deputy president to come clear on whether the money had been given to someone who didn't remit to us or he was unable to deliver on his promise," one of the businessmen said.

The delegation had been introduced to DP Ruto by Senator Isaac Mwaura who took them to his official residence in Karen.

"We have tried to get to him because it is hard for us leaders. People on the ground have accused us of sharing the money among ourselves," added one of the Githurai Business Community officials.

In October 2021, Kongowea Market Traders decried that Ruto's cash donation had disappeared.

According to the traders, certain individuals hijacked Ruto's visit to the area and reportedly fled with money meant to support the market's small-scale enterprises.

The group which was led by Richard Nyangoto said that out of Sh2 million given out by Ruto, only Sh700,000 was distributed to the traders while the balance of Sh1.3 million disappeared.

“The purported officials had sidelined the bonafide market officials intending to embezzle the money and we, therefore, want the balance recovered,” he said.

In November during a rally in Homa Bay county, Ruto noted pledged a cash donation of Sh2 million to the residents.

He urged the group to organise how the money would be distrbuted to avoid chaos.

“Be peaceful while receiving the funds, I don’t want to hear or see chaos erupting as a result of the donation.