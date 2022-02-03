RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Just hours: Kagame jets in and out of Kenya in quick visit [Photos]

President Paul Kagame's trip to Kenya and back to Rwanda took just a few hours

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Paul Kagame at State House
President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Paul Kagame at State House

Rwanda President Paul Kagame on February 3 jetted in and out of Kenya in arguably one of the quickest visits by a head of state in history.

President Kagame’s visit had not been announced and Kenyans were surprised when State House released details of his seemingly impromptu meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

By the time the announcement was made, President Kagame had already arrived in Kigali, Rwanda's capital, and he made a point of discussing details of his trip.

President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting with President Paul Kagame
President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting with President Paul Kagame Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking about the quick visit, the Rwandan Head of State noted that he enjoyed the ease of the trip compared to the strict protocols associated with state visits, which most times take two or more days.

The Rwandan dignitary's trip took approximately four hours. His flight to Kenya took an hour, about an hour was spent in the meeting with President Kenyatta, an hour in the commute to and from State House Nairobi, and a final hour on the flight back to Kigali.

According to details provided by President Kagame, after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), it only took a 30-minute drive to State House and 30-minutes back to JKIA.

Details of Paul Kagame and Uhuru Kenyatta's February 3 meeting

President Kenyatta and his Rwandan counterpart’s discussion took a little over 1 hour.

I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to Nairobi, 1hr back to Kigali. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to State House and back to the airport. A lot was covered !!! :)” Kagame tweeted.

During the meeting, the two discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport.

The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.

The two leaders also affirmed their commitment to working together to find lasting solutions to conflicts facing Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, saying Kenya and Rwanda will continue to play a leading role in promoting dialogue and peace amongst the warring parties,” read a statement from State House.

President kenyatta's meeting with President Kagame
President kenyatta's meeting with President Kagame Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta noted that Rwanda’s strategic position in the region makes it an important trading partner to Kenya.

A working relationship between Kenya and Rwanda helps the country utilise the gateway to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the wider Great Lakes Region market.

The Kenyan president also called on Rwanda to diversify its imports from Kenya and continue taking advantage of the improved services at the Port of Mombasa.

