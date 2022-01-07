RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sabina Chege gives Jubilee demands, threatens to defect

Sabina Chege gives Jubilee 30 days to meet her demands.

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege has given Jubilee party a 30-day ultimatum to revamp or relaunch the party or else she will defect.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, January 5, Sabina said the party was running out of time and its members need to start preparing for the August 2022 General Election.

“Jubilee should give us the direction so that we can have momentum. Right now we cannot print posters because we are tied.

“I hope they speed things up because time is running out because in February politicians will need to declare their stand and this time the elections will not be about parties but individual track record,” she stated.

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, whose identity was stolen by a conman ece-auto-gen

Sabina also noted that she had been involved in national politics but from February, a lot of her attention will be on local politics in Murang’a county.

She is reported to be gearing for either an MP seat or to replace Governor Mwangi wa Iria when his term ends.

Other politicians from Murang’a who have declared interest in the county include Senator Irungu Kang’ata, CS James Macharia, PS Joseph Wairagu and former PS Irungu Nyakera.

Sabina has already announced that she will be supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in for the presidency.

The MP also praised the Mount Kenya Foundation's decision to intervene in succession politics in order to provide direction to the area.

"As leaders, we have had several meetings and came up with the issues we would like considered by whoever shall take over the next government," she said.

Sabina insisted that any presidential candidate seeking support from Mt Kenya region must pick a running mate from the vote-rich region.

