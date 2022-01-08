RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sabina Chege, Ngirici and Jamleck 'unveiled' in Moses Kuria's party, CCK

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien said, "Politics is a game of friends."

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has caused an online uproar after putting up posters of politicians Sabina Chege, Purity Ngirici and Jamleck Kamau as members of his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday, January 7, the legislature shared the posters brandished with CCK logo and colour to the excitement and shock of Kenyans.

The posters highlight each and every position that the three politicians are vying for in the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

Sabina Chege

The post comes only hours after Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege gave Jubilee party a 30-day ultimatum to revamp or relaunch the party or else she will defect.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, January 5, Sabina said the party was running out of time and its members need to start preparing for the August elections.

“Jubilee should give us the direction so that we can have momentum. Right now we cannot print posters because we are tied.

According to Moses Kuria, Chege has already defected to his party and will vie for the Kigumo MP seat under the CCK ticket.
“I hope they speed things up because time is running out because in February politicians will need to declare their stand and this time the elections will not be about parties but individual track record,” she stated.

According to Moses Kuria, Chege has already defected to his party and will vie for the Kigumo MP seat under the CCK ticket.

Wangui Ngirici

A week after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici dumped the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), it appears the woman has secured a new party.

On Wednesday, December 29, Ngirici accused UDA officials of 'treating her badly' despite being one of the alliance's key investors.

In a declaration, the woman rep stated that she was going to vie for Kirinyaga governor's seat as an independent candidate.

However, it appears she has found a new beau. According to Moses Kuria, Ngirici will vie for the gubernatorial seat under the CCK ticket.

A week after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici dumped the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), it appears the woman has secured a new party.
Jamleck Kamau

Former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau announced last year that he will vie for Murang'a governor's seat in August. He vied for the position in 2017 but lost to Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

After losing in the election, Kamau left the political scene and focused on his businesses. Kamau who is the chairperson of Tana and Athi River Development Authority is now back in the limelight under the CCK umbrella.

Jamleck Kamau is now back in the limelight under the CCK umbrella.
Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

