Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege on Monday sparked a heated social and political debate after she donated foodstuffs to commercial sex workers who are hard hit by the night curfew meant to spread Covid19.

Sabina said she had decided to donate the foodstuffs after the sex workers reached out to her office saying they were having trouble providing for their children during the pandemic.

"The Commercial Sex Workers through their chair Gaceri as popularly known reached out on me to support them with food citing hard times during this Covid-19. Today I honored their call and did distribution of food that will push each one of them for a week. The total number of such individuals in Murang'a Town being 106," She said.

The legislator added that after the donation, she had discussed with the so called ladies of the night on how her office would help them quit the commercial sex business and gain new skills for more socially accepted jobs such as hairdressing and banking.

"We have agreed with them that I will find a long lasting solution that will be putting food on their table with a promise of quitting that business. They did agree to engage in businesses such as hair dressing, dress making and baking. I have at the same time encouraged them to form a group in order to benefit with Affirmative Action Fund through my office. I care for all since all are my children," the Woman Rep stated.

The food donation was the first of a kind as most politicians have been shy to avoid associating with the so called ladies of the night.

However, Sabina's story went viral with most of those who commented congratulating her for considering the families of individuals who are mostly stigmatized.

Other commentators challenges the commercial sex customers to follow Sabina's footsteps and remember their clients during this crisis.