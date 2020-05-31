Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa on Sunday announced the temporarily closure of the company's store at the Thika Road Mall (TRM) after an employee tested positive for Covid19.

Ndegwa said the affected employee's colleagues were currently receiving counselling and testing for the novel virus.

"This morning Safaricom PLC was notified that one of oiur staff members working at the Thika Road Mall has tested positive for Covid19. The employee is currently in isolation and receiving appropriate medical attention."

"The staff members who were working with the affected employee have been informed and are currently undergoing counselling and testing to ensure their safety and well being," the Safaricom CEO said in a statement.

He added that the store would be fumigated and cleaned before resumption of services.