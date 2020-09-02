Safaricom PLC has responded to a viral job advert that purported the company was hiring a Chief Meme Officer.

Safaricom, known for the unending witty humor in social media communication, dismissed the reports with a meme of their own.

The company used a viral video of Tanzanian MP Seleman Bungara with his Wewe Oooliskia wapi meme.

Reports of the vacancy were publicized by a local blog which is notorious for publishing satirical and humorous fake news.

"Safaricom has announced a new job opening for the Chief Meme Officer (CMO) who will not only be one of the highest paid staff at the company, but will be second in command from the Chief Executive Officer."

"Meme makers in Kenya are excited at the news. 'For the first time, we have a chance to get a real job with a title and a job description,” said one man who speaks fluent memes. “At least my parents will now have to understand what I do because they have completely refused to get it. It will also be an opportunity to be paid with something else besides retweets and exposure,” the fake announcement read in part.