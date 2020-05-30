A mother-son dispute ended tragically after the 35-year-old man proceeded to kill the 82-year-old grandmother in cold blood.

The shocking incident took place in Lokuto village, Maralal in Samburu County at around 5 am on Saturday morning.

Mr Edwin Kipande Losepish is alleged to have had an altercation with his mother, Julieta Amanikor, over land.

Also Read: 2 children, suspected Al Shabaab militant shot dead in Diani

Edwin Losepish, 35, who murdered his mother Julieta Amanikor in Maralal, Samburu County

Nyumba Kumi chairman in the area Mr Sasan Lenakinong’iro reasoned that Losepish may have been drunk when the incident happened.

He further called for arrest of the suspect who had fled the scene before police arrived.

One of Julieta's grandsons told reporters that they heard the fracas from a different house but they did not expect their grandmother would be killed.

"We were in a separate house where we heard the suspect quarrelling with grandmother as jerrycans fell down. Neighbours could hear the noise but nobody believed he could kill our grandmother," the grandson stated.