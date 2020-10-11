Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe survived a daring attack yesterday (Saturday 10) in which armed gunmen sprayed his car with bullets.

Confirming the Saturday evening incident, the Senator stated that he was travelling to Maralal after attending a meeting in Samburu North when gunmen ambushed his convoy, spraying his vehicle with bullets.

Luckily, the lawmaker’s entourage escape unscathed but deeply shaken by the events of the day.

"I was on my way to Maralal when we were attacked. It was a lucky escape and nobody was injured during the incident," said the Senator.

Senator not the target

Investigations have been launched into the incident which was reported at Maralal Police Station.

Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe

According to Samburu Central Sub-County Police Commander Alex Rotich, preliminary investigations indicate that the Senator was not the target of the attack.

“We are still investigating but preliminary findings indicate that they are highway robbers who had no sinister motive against Senator Lelegwe," Rotich said.

Ruto added that the attack may have been carried out by highway bandits who roam the area, adding that police are combing through the area.