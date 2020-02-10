Sarah Wairimu Cohen has accused her late husbands family of presenting a forged will in court.

According to Ms Cohen, her sister in law should be questioned over the will which close family members had disclosed had left Sarah out.

"Through an expert document examiner in a forensic report has confirmed that the said will is a blatant forgery and obtained through fraud," her petition stated.

Sarah Wairimu Cohen with her lawyer Philip Murgor

Reports by Citizen Digital indicated that Ms Wairimu did not get a dime from the will which Tob Cohen had left to his sister and his nephew and niece.

Contesting will

In September last year, lawyer Chege Kirundi said he released the will to Cohen’s relatives ahead his Jewish funeral because it included details of how he wanted to be buried.

“I released the will to Cohen’s brother and his sister to see his wishes. Whatever they will do with it is up to them,” Mr Kirundi said.

“I opened the will in my chambers and read it to Bernard Cohen, his brother and sister Gabrielle as the law requires,” he added.

Sarah Wairimu Cohen in court

The lawyer stated that Ms Cohen, who was detained at the Lang'ata Women's Prison had said through her lawyer Philip Murgor she will contest the will at the High Court.