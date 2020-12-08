A screenshot of what is believed to have been Dr Stephen Mogusu's final words to his colleagues has emerged.

The loaded message addressed his colleagues at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 asking them to "save" themselves from the inevitable circumstances of the disease.

"My dear colleagues, let me take this opportunity to admonish you today to get your pay or get out while you still can with your health intact.

"I have had the Covid-19 ARDS for 5 days tonight and I will say not even a full pocket can replenish what has been lost on high oxygen flows, all manner of masks and begging for one more gasp of air," he stated.

In his message, the doctor relayed his struggles to write down his thoughts all the while emphasizing to his colleagues that they needed to value their lives higher than their duty.

"Usually I'd write and write but today I just want to say save your miserable selves from those institutions, you'll live to earn again. I am not in any way inviting arguments or response to my post, I'm too weak to type anymore. Save yourselves," the doctor's message stated.

Uproar over Dr Mogusu's unpaid dues

The death of the 28-year-old palliative care specialist has sparked reactions from a number of Kenyans online after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) revealed that he had not been paid for five months.

Comments made by politicians over Dr Mogusu's death further sparked outrage after they were accused of being insensitive.