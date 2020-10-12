Learners in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form Four were the first to report back to school on Monday October 12, 2020.

Education CS George Magoha, PS Belio Kipsang and other ministry officials toured a number of school in the city to ensure that Covid-19 regulations were being enforced by the various schools.

CS Magoha further asked school administrators not to send any child away over school fees arrears.

The CS stated that the edict would apply to both public and private schools.

On social media, Kenyans from various parts of the country shared photos of school-goers in what seemed to be a challenging "new normal".

A school in Nyribari Chache, Kisii County

Learners undergoing screening as schools re-open in Kenya

Momokoro Primary School, Migori County