A secondary school principal is under police custody after he beat his daughter to death.

Reports indicate that Abidha Rabet found his 17-year-old daughter inside the house of her ‘boyfriend' and clobbered her before she passed out.

The girl was rushed to a local centre for first aid and later taken to the Migori County Referral Hospital.

According to witnesses Rabet who is the headteacher at St Juliane Ugari Mixed Secondary School, also descended on the man who was with his daughter before he managed to escape.

Police operation

Relatives of Rabet took the teenagers body from the hospital but their attempt to bury her discreetly was interrupted by the police.

Uriri sub-county police boss Peter Njoroge said, police acting on a tip-off intercepted the kin in Homa Bay, while on their way to Bondo for the burial.

“We coordinated with police manning a roadblock in Homa Bay town and intercepted the vehicle which was heading to Bond. They intended to inter the body secretly,” the police boss stated.

The deceased body was taken to St Joseph’s Onbo Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.