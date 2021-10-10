RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

See hilarious tweets by DCI on drink-spiking incident at a Mombasa night club

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

It's no laughing matter, but these tweets are very funny

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) verified and official Twitter page has quickly become one of Kenya's most comedic handle online.

While the handle is utilized to report arrests by the detectives, its administrators have brought an aspect of humor to how crime is reported.

Kenyans on Twitter can constantly be seen in the reply section posting their take-aways from the crime reports, a majority of whom admit that the storytelling is at a level of its own.

Sunday saw DCI tweet out a report over a drink-spiking incident which got the attention of the police in Mombasa County.

According to DCI, a 31-year-old woman identified as Leah Mwenja accidentally drugged herself with a drink she had spiked to drug three men in her company.

Mwenja was found at an apartment in Nyali, unconscious, along with the three men who had enjoyed a night out with Mwenja and her alleged drink-spiking gang.

DCI reported: "The three believed to be senior county officials at the physical planning department in Kisumu and an MCA were enjoying their drinks at the popular Masai beach restaurant along the pristine coastal beaches, when a bevy of scantily dressed beauties approached their table.

"Wowed by their stunning looks, they beckoned the ladies to join their table. Little did they know that they were inviting a pack of wolves whose mission wasn’t having fun, but hunting for easy prey to steal from," the hilarious tweets read in part.

The patrons are said to have taken Mwenja and two other ladies back to Shikara Apartments where the two ladies made away with laptops, phones and other valuables while Mwenja was left unconscious and later arrested.

"Also found reeling from the effects of her own dose was Leah Mwenja, who had unknowingly taken a drink she had spiked with ‘Mchele.’ Her two other accomplices took flight when they realized that their partner in crime had passed out," DCI reported.

Find the full thread below:-

Here are some of the comments that were posted on the thread:-

