The Senate has impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a majority vote.

He was kicked out of office on account of three charges; Gross Violation of the Constitution & Public Finance Management Act 2012, Crimes Under the National Law and for Abuse of office and gross misconduct.

In the first charge, 27 Senators voted for his removal against 10 who objected, in the second and third charges, 28 voted in support while 11 against.

The Governor had earlier pleaded with the senate to give him a fair hearing going to the extent of quoting Senator James Orengo's viral clip that ''sometimes revolutionaries eat their own people."

“Don’t judge me from what happened or what is prevailing now, you might be very surprised with what will happen tomorrow and the day after," the Governor noted earlier.